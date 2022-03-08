Note: When contacted for clarifying comments on the video and the reported apology request, the school district stated it did not have further information or details to share outside of comments made at the school board meeting.
The Derby Board of Education had a large crowd on hand at its most recent meeting Feb. 28. Most of that was in relation to the controversy surrounding a video shown at a Derby High School staff inservice in January – with patrons, board members, administration and DHS staff all speaking out on the issue.
In response to an incident in December, in which two Derby High School girls basketball players were targeted in a racially offensive social media post, it was reported that DHS girls basketball coach Dan Harrison planned to share a video from Dr. Joy DeGruy addressing “white privilege” and how it can be used to “stand up to systemic inequity.” The intent was to help the team heal and rally together.
During the time plans were being made to share that video with the girls basketball team, it was also played for DHS staff at a teacher inservice in January. Following that inservice, a complaint was made to at least one school board member. That eventually led to a reported request for an apology from DHS Principal Tim Hamblin for showing the video, according to a story from one local media outlet.
Following the reported apology request, several district patrons, staff members and others showed up in support of Hamblin at the Feb. 28 school board meeting. Before those members of the Derby community could speak out, though, several board members made statements attempting to clarify the situation.
Board President Michael Blankenship read an opening statement saying that the original concern from board members was that “a majority of the community would not approve of the video.”
“At no point were the intentions, the integrity or the dedication of any member of Derby High School administration ever in question. No member of this board was seeking retribution or retaliation,” Blankenship said. “There were no threats made to anyone that would jeopardize anyone’s employment in the district. Any assumptions or statements otherwise are simply false.”
Regarding the incident in December that played a role in the video being shown, Blankenship stated better communication and knowledge of those events would have helped avoid the situation.
Pam Doyle also read a statement which highlighted the role of the Board of Education, which is “to keep our focus on setting policy, establishing a vision and evaluating results.”
Matthew Joyce addressed the issue and Blankenship’s comments, questioning the validity of the concerns raised in his statement.
“One staff member submitting a complaint outside the proper chain of command does not constitute the majority of the community and actually the opposite’s been the case,” Joyce said. “All the emails that I’ve received, which I have forwarded to district administration, have all been supportive of the video.”
Joyce also pointed to a breakdown in communication escalating that issue – but in his eyes that came from how the initial complaint was handled by the board members who were informed.
“It’s not about the video. It’s about the board not following proper policy, its own policy,” Joyce said. “If the board had followed policies and reporting procedures there would not have been a breakdown in communication. There’s no breakdown in communication if we just simply follow our own processes.”
The school board’s own policies “encourage all complaints regarding the district to be resolved at the lowest possible administrative level.”
“DHS administration and a high school basketball coach did what they should. They took steps to heal from a situation that impacted the team and staff were kept informed and educated on it,” said Superintendent Heather Bohaty. “No district policies were violated and I’m supportive of our building administration and staff choices made in this decision.”
Following Bohaty’s statement in support of the showing of the video, Blankenship said the comments came “about a month late.”
Andy Watkins noted his intent was solely to listen at the meeting, but he wanted to make the facts known. Watkins was one of the board members presented with the initial complaint and reportedly requesting an apology, according to emails obtained by a local media outlet.
“My only inquiry was with Mrs. Bohaty. I did not talk to Mr. Hamblin or anybody else. I only talked to her,” Watkins said. “At no time did I force or anybody force the district to issue an apology and at no time did I directly communicate with Mr. Hamblin about this situation before he issued this apology.”
While Watkins admitted he had concerns (tied to critical race theory) regarding the content of the video in question, he said he is also in favor of having difficult conversations like the one Hamblin initiated – asking for a district-wide task force to be considered in the future.
Hamblin confirmed that Watkins never contacted him until after he had made an apology in regards to the video. Hearing that an apology was possibly being requested, though, Hamblin likened the situation to if his father asked him to mow the lawn – noting that his/its formal authority meant there was “an expectation that I would do so.”
Several patrons spoke up in support of Hamblin during the meeting, with former district employee Sue Wilson seeing the current board “losing empathy and compassion for all” through its response. Meanwhile, former board member Janet Sprecker said she was “saddened” by the lack of understanding regarding the board’s role as a governing body.
Others “applauded” Hamblin for his actions in regards to the video. Hamblin stated his intent was never to push any propaganda. Through it all, it was his “absolute heartfelt agenda to help kids.”
“I wanted to see what I could do to help. I saw that video, I showed it to my staff because I knew the kids were going to see it – then the kids saw it. Not every staff, not every student, but from both of those groups people told me the lesson they learned was that they could help or support someone when they said something after seeing something,” Hamblin said. “We have to stop pointing fingers; we have to do better.”
– The video in question from Dr. DeGruy (entitled “A Trip to the Grocery Store”) can be viewed on YouTube.