Litona Hoyt, clerk for the Derby Board of Education and secretary for Derby’s superintendent, has always had a passion for public service.
So when it came time to choose a career field, she knew she wanted to pursue one that would enable her to serve others.
“I’ve always been big on community service,” she said. “After taking a few public administration courses, I really liked that aspect ’cause it felt like I had a purpose.”
Hoyt is originally from California but moved to Winfield with her family in 1999. She graduated in Winfield two years later, going on to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Kansas.
After her undergraduate degree, she worked as a paraprofessional at Whittier Elementary in Winfield for a year before becoming a reading teacher and tutor.
In 2011, she started working for Derby schools as a public information assistant.
“My family had already moved [to Derby] in 2009, so I was already commuting back and forth,” she said. “At the time, my then-boyfriend’s mother, Sue Wilson, worked for Derby Public Schools and she told me about the opening.”
About a year later, she became the board clerk and superintendent’s secretary.
Her responsibilities in those roles include preparing agendas for school board meetings, taking notes at the meetings and managing the school board’s livestream.
Hoyt also helps in various capacities at the district’s communications department, including preparing multimedia content and providing translation services for the 42 families in Derby schools who speak Lao as a home language. Growing up, she spoke Lao at home with her parents.
“It’s so important to get that communication across clearly to families,” she said. “Growing up, I know that my mom and dad struggled. They were only conversationally proficient in English. A lot of that was stuff that I had to relay back to them.”
Hoyt recently decided to go back to school to finish her master’s degree in public administration at Wichita State. She started the degree back in 2006 but had to put it on hold until about three years ago, when her dad became sick.
“[My master’s degree] was kind of unfinished business that I wanted to accomplish and make him proud,” she said.
She managed to keep her master’s degree a secret from her dad, Oak Bounevongxay, until the day of commencement. She invited family members to Koch Arena under the guise of attending a community program, only to surprise her dad in full cap-and-gown attire.
‘Focused on serving others’
As part of her contributions to the district’s communications, Hoyt started a video series during the pandemic called “Derby 260,” which seeks to interview and highlight various staff members in the Derby school district.
“There are so many unique staff members in our district,” she said. “And all of their experiences and education or unique backgrounds lends itself to providing a unique experience for our students and staff members.”
The videos can be found on the Derby Public Schools website and on her YouTube channel, which is listed under her name.
Hoyt also works as the secretary for Superintendent Heather Bohaty, making sure the superintendent’s office runs smoothly.
Bohaty said she first met Hoyt when Hoyt was the public information assistant and Bohaty was still the assistant superintendent of human resources.
She described Hoyt as “instrumental” in the district’s daily operations and said she has always brought a strong work ethic and willingness to help out in all of her various capacities.
“[Hoyt] has brought many strengths to each of the positions she’s served in and can always be counted on,” Bohaty said. “She is highly organized, detailed and has so many skills and knowledge that she brings to this position.”
“She’s focused on serving others and is constantly looking for the next opportunity.”
Hoyt has also served in the Derby Education Foundation since 2016, which helps provide grants and scholarships to Derby Public Schools students, teachers and programs that aren’t funded by government money. She lives in Wichita with her two kids and her husband, Charlie, who is a Derby graduate.
Hoyt said her own positive experiences as a student motivate her to do the best for students in Derby schools, both in her job and her volunteering efforts with the DEF.
“Although I’m at the administrative office and we don’t interact with students on a daily basis, we are doing everything to support students and make sure the district is running smoothly,” Hoyt said.