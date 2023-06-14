Mark Kash Author

Derby author Mark Kash recently held a meet and greet at Derby Public Library to speak about the first two books in his children’s series, “The Mice at Amsterdam Centraal Station.”

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

While stationed in Germany as a U.S. Air Force officer, current Derby resident Mark Kash noticed a mouse running down the rail at a train station in Amsterdam on a visit to the Netherlands.

“It would run a little ways, then stopped several times and sat up on its hind legs and looked around as it went down the track,” Kash said. 

