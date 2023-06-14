While stationed in Germany as a U.S. Air Force officer, current Derby resident Mark Kash noticed a mouse running down the rail at a train station in Amsterdam on a visit to the Netherlands.
“It would run a little ways, then stopped several times and sat up on its hind legs and looked around as it went down the track,” Kash said.
The sight of the mouse stuck with Kash and a story began to unfold in his head of a family of mice that lived and worked at the Amsterdam Centraal Station.
“I just tried to get it all down as fast as I could,” Kash said.
The story came to Kash quickly and seemed to form on its own. The story then sat unpublished for about 10 years until Kash decided it was time to share it with the world. He spent the next five years trying to self-publish his work, trying to collaborate with a local illustrator, but not being entirely satisfied with the product.
“I had detailed ideas and notes about how the mice would look,” Kash said. “It was a painstaking process because I wanted the illustrations to show real locations in Amsterdam like the the Van Gogh Museum and the Keukenhof Gardens.”
Kash opted instead to work with Page Publishing who hired an illustrator to complete the book. In September of 2021, Kash finally had a published book in hand called “The Mice at Amsterdam Centraal Station.”
Drawing from his own dreams of becoming an Air Force pilot, Kash’s book tells the story of Clovis, who grew up in a family that had always worked for the Amsterdam Centraal Railroad. Clovis was expected to follow in his family’s footsteps, but he has dreams of his own to leave on a “flying train” and be an adventurer.
“It’s a coming of age story about finding your own path,” Kash said.
Kash himself joined the Air Force two weeks after graduating from high school in 1986.
“The Air Force gave me the three things I wanted: to give back, a college degree and to travel and see the world,” Kash said.
Encouraged by the success of his first publishing venture, Kash published a second book about the mice at Amsterdam Centraal Railroad in February called “The Mice at Amsterdam Centraal Station: The Tale of How Grandpa Lost His Tail.”
His second foray into children’s literature tells the story of Clovis’ grandpa, Henri, and his heroic adventures at the Amsterdam Centraal Station where he meets the love of his life, Marion.
Kash, who has since retired from the Air Force, has always had an interest in creative writing and kept in touch with his high school English teacher Mark Brown.
“I would send him samples of my bad poetry over the years, and he was always encouraging of my writing,” Kash said.
Kash is already working out Clovis’ next adventure, this time outside of Amsterdam in Paris.
“It’s coming along. It involves a cat burglar who is an actual cat,” Kash said.
Kash’s books are available at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. A copy of each book is also available at the Derby Public Library.