Derby athletes, coach help Advanced Cheer Crew secure national title in Dallas

For Derby residents Braelyn Williams, Molly Gallegos and Kristi Shaw, cheerleading isn’t just an after-school sport. It’s a way of life.
Gallegos and Williams have been participating in the sport of cheerleading since they were 3 and 2 years old, respectively. Their perseverance and commitment to the sport over their cheer careers recently paid off in the form of a national championship title at the American Cheerleaders Association National Championships held last month in Dallas.
Their squad, Advanced Cheer Crew out of Arkansas City, won the small senior level of the D2 division.
“I’m really big on honing in on the task at hand,” Shaw said. Shaw is the owner of Advanced Cheer Crew cheerleading gym and Gallegos and Williams’ coach. “The fundamental skill set on progression in the sport of cheer – whether it be tumbling, whether it be stunting – is to work from the ground up, you build it fundamentally sound.”
Gallegos, who’s been attending the nationals competition since she was 6, says that the event was somewhat routine but exciting for the cheerleaders who were attending for the first time.
“For me, it was nothing new,” Gallegos said. “I see all the big teams and I go and do what I’m supposed to. I get into my mindset and I focus on what I need to do to hit. This year, I had to remember that there’s a bunch of girls on my team that couldn’t go last year because we had to compete over Zoom because of COVID or they weren’t old enough. They had no idea what it was like to see all these level six, seven big names and cheer teams. And I had to remind myself that they’ve never been here before and you have to give them the benefit of the doubt to have their own fun and be out of their mindset for a quick second.”
The team practices regularly throughout the season and increases practices leading up to an event. Williams says that the focus for those last-minute practices is excellence.
“We come into the gym, start at our stunts, then we go to tumbling and we just do section work. It has to be clean, clean, clean, and perfect before we move on every time,” Williams said.
Technical excellence is imperative for these athletes, according to Shaw. Since the cheerleaders only have two minutes and 30 seconds to perform a routine, they must know and execute the routine with a thoughtful approach.
“Everything is on execution to the max in the sport of cheer,” Shaw said. “You have one girl with a team of 22 and if a stunt doesn’t hit or a flyer doesn’t hit it can multiply. It’s so much pressure on every single cheerleader.”
The pressure for Williams, however, is minimized thanks to her trust in her teammates and repetition.
“I rely on myself and my teammates,” Williams said. “If we work as one, then I know it’s going to hit every time. And even if it’s not hitting, then I know we’ll keep practicing over and over and get it eventually.”
The Advanced Cheer Crew is currently preparing for its next event, the Allstar World Championships which will be held April 21-23 in Orlando, Fla.
“I think we feel pretty good,” Gallegos said. “We come to practice every day and work hard. We can’t take any days off or we will go downhill. So we have to work hard every time we’re in the gym.”
Williams echoed Gallegos’ thoughts and added that a confident training atmosphere and a little extra effort will help land the routine.
“We need to have a good attitude throughout the whole practice and put in work outside of the gym, all this stuff to build up our stamina so we can go through a two-minute and 30-second team [routine] with no break,” Williams said.