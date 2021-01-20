Progress on a recently approved quiet zone in nearby Belle Plaine may have led Derby residents – on the West End in particular – to wonder about the status of city efforts addressing a similar project closer to home.
The city of Derby did complete a quiet zone study in 2019, for a 5.2-mile stretch of railway with 13 crossings from north of 63rd Street to south of 97th Street, but a number of factors make implementation of further action difficult at the moment.
Hear the train a comin’
In 2005, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) established the Train Horn Rule to set nationwide standards for the sounding of train horns at public highway-rail grade crossings in an effort to reduce train-vehicle collisions. Trains must sound their horns at least 15 seconds – and no more than 20 seconds – prior to arriving at said crossings, in a standard pattern of two long, one short and one long blast. The pattern must be repeated until the lead locomotive occupies the grade crossing.
Within the Train Horn Rule, a process was also established for communities to obtain relief from the routine sounding of train horns by providing criteria for the establishment of a quiet zone – something that would be a welcome relief to Derby residents on the West End.
“The trains are pretty loud. Some trains are quieter than others, but there’s a lot of them early in the morning that are pretty loud. [It’s] a little excessive,” said Brett Owings, who has lived near the intersection of K-15 and Meadowlark Boulevard for about a year now. “My wife’s a light sleeper, too, so it affects her tremendously.”
“Sometimes I don’t like inviting people over ’cause I’m like, they’re just gonna be annoyed by this train that comes by every 15 minutes or 12 minutes and blasts its loud horn; they’re gonna not wanna hang out here,” said Bobby Polson, who lives across the street from Owings.
Polson has lived near the train tracks his entire life, with his grandfather having built in that area in the 1950s. While he understands people may question the push for a quiet zone since the train tracks were already there, he noted the traffic itself has increased dramatically over the years.
During the 1950s, there might have been two trains a week coming through town. Growing up in the ’80s and ’90s, Owings remembered a couple of trains per day passing through. Now, the traffic is more constant and the train horns more frequent. While he admitted he may be immune to it by now, he said he does get better sleep away from home and has experienced it impacting West End businesses (having to wait for trains to pass to order from the Taco Tico drive-thru).
Safety considerations
Per the rule, in order to establish a quiet zone, supplemental safety measures must be implemented at public highway-rail grade crossings and/or the quiet zone risk index must fall at or below the risk index with horns or Nationwide Significant Risk Threshold.
“The entire process is based on risk calculations for the corridor and the railroad has a lot of say in the process,” said Derby Communications Director Kristy Bansemer. “Because the process is risk-based, it is often easier for a small rural community because they have few crossings and the crossings tend to be low volume, therefore lower risk.”
For Derby, the quiet zone study outlined non-traversable medians as the most realistic supplemental safety measure to be implemented.
While that would bring the risk index down, recent accidents have also thrown a wrinkle into implementation efforts, making safety enhancements more costly (nearly $2 million, according to the 2019 study). The accidents even forced the city to look at the closure of the Washington Street crossing in its study – an idea that was opposed due to restrictions on local access.
Bansemer pointed out that those risk calculations will reset five years after the accidents – with the most recent occurring at the 63rd Street crossing in 2018.
Full steam ahead
Once the risk calculations are able to reset, both Bansemer and Director of Planning and Engineering Dan Squires said the city would revisit the idea of a quiet zone. Already, the city has made efforts toward that with the quiet zone in mind – like improvements to the Kay Street crossing during a recent reconstruction project.
Having the quiet zone study completed, the majority of the groundwork has already been laid for Derby, with Squires stating the risk index calculation and project costs are the main items that would need to be updated. City staff, residents and business owners were all in agreement, too, that a quiet zone would be a great benefit to the West End.
“That would be okay with me,” said Amber Barnett-Jones, owner of Salon One Eleven. “It would be nice in a sense that when there are facials and massages going on, it would keep the noise level down because those rooms are right there off the back of the building. They’re the closest to the tracks. It would probably be more relaxing for clients that are getting those kinds of services done if that wasn’t happening right behind the building.”
“Establishment of a quiet zone would result in quality of life improvements for businesses and residents in the area, and may result in some businesses being willing to invest in the area that absent a quiet zone may not,” Squires said. “The West End is a vital part of Derby and the local economy.”