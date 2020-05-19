The Derby Arts Council started the Positivity Art Project last month.
The project has local businesses making positive chalk art outside of their storefronts. The message can be anything, as long as it’s positive.
So far, over 30 businesses have participated, including the Derby Recreation Center, the COOP, St. Mary Parish, Woodlawn United Methodist Church, South Rock Christian Church, Citizens Bank, Salon Flawless, Panera, Don Hattan, the Derby Senior Center, and many more.
Pictured here is chalk art from the Derby Community Foundation, Woodlawn UMC, Panera Bread, and St. Mary’s (featuring St. Mary student Hailey Stolz).