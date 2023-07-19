ArtProject1

Bison and a prairie dog are among the native Kansas animals represented in this piece submitted for the art project celebrating 100 years of Bob Dole.

 COURTESY

With 2023 marking the 100th year since the birth of the late Kansas veteran, legislator and Senator Bob Dole, the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics on the University of Kansas campus are celebrating with the unveiling of a large-scale, tribute art installation created by renowned earthwork artist Stan Herd.

Herd’s artwork will be unveiled during an open house celebration at the Dole Institute in Lawrence on July 22, which is also set to show off the contributions from thousands of Kansans across the state – including a number from Derby.

ArtProject2

A total of 82 Derby artists were featured contributors for a recent project prompting them to create art answering the question, “What does Kansas mean to you?”
0
0
0
0
0