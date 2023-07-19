With 2023 marking the 100th year since the birth of the late Kansas veteran, legislator and Senator Bob Dole, the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics on the University of Kansas campus are celebrating with the unveiling of a large-scale, tribute art installation created by renowned earthwork artist Stan Herd.
Herd’s artwork will be unveiled during an open house celebration at the Dole Institute in Lawrence on July 22, which is also set to show off the contributions from thousands of Kansans across the state – including a number from Derby.
As part of the project, Kansans were solicited to create artwork on paper squares that were mounted on ceramic tiles to form the border of the earthwork art. Participants were asked to create art inspired by the following prompt: What does Kansas mean to you? How will you put Kansas on the map?
Tami English, chair of the Derby Arts Council, reported that the library sent art from 82 Derby residents ages 2 to 71 years old for the art project. Art was created at Derby's Third Thursdays, the Derby Senior Center, library art programs and First Man Brewing Art Club.
Following the July 22 celebration, the earthwork and its borders made up of local art will remain on display in Lawrence through October 2023.
“It sounds like a good pit stop for those traveling out of town to enjoy art from Derby and all of Kansas,” English said.