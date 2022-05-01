WICHITA – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly recently joined PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America) leadership, staff and state and local dignitaries in Wichita to celebrate seniors and their creativity during the 42nd anniversary of its signature Art is Ageless program, which coincided with the 73rd anniversary of PMMA’s Founder’s Day.
“We’re not only here to honor our residents who are at the core of Art is Ageless, but also our staff who annually recommit to serve seniors throughout our system,” said Bruce Shogren, president and CEO of PMMA.
Art is Ageless showcases the artistry of PMMA residents and other area seniors by entering their original pieces in an exhibit and competition. Winning pieces are then compiled into the Art is Ageless calendar.
“I’m really glad to be here to see firsthand the excellent work that’s being done,” said Gov. Kelly. “I’m very impressed by the artists. There’s no way, even after I’m retired, that I can do this,” she joked.
Gov. Kelly met with three previous winning artists of the Art is Ageless program, Mark Ward, Skip Kreibach, both Derby residents, and Marie Robinson of Salina who displayed their original pieces during the event.
“I think the thing I like most about art is to be able to please other people with it, and to experience their emotions,” said Kreibach who displayed his painting titled “Lamp and Tea Kettle,” featured in the 2020 calendar.
“I’ve always asked, what would you do if you didn’t have your art,” said Ward who displayed his painting “Fresh Start,” which was featured in the 2021 calendar. “Art gives you that area to expand your creative thoughts.”
The program’s continued success proves that the COVID-19 pandemic did not stifle the creativity of seniors living in retirement communities across Kansas.
“I know that these last couple of years have been challenging for everybody but particularly older folks,” said Gov. Kelly. “Programs like Art is Ageless is a tailor-made way for people to stay connected, to create, to share, to capture memories, to reduce stress.”
Gov. Kelly also addressed other challenges faced by senior living communities, including staffing shortages.
“We recognize the critical services our direct care workers provide and we want to build a sustainable model to recruit, retain and reward them,” she said.