Derby resident David Birmingham has spent half a century hunting deer. The only thing that has changed? His method of hunting.
Back in the early 1980s, Birmingham found himself in a predicament. The deer hunting season had ended, but he wanted to keep hunting. So he got creative. Birmingham had taken a photography class in high school, which gave him some experience behind a lens. He had started bowhunting when he was 14, and that quickly taught him how to patiently wait in a hunting blind for hours on end.
Birmingham combined those hunting and photography skills into a lifelong passion. Though he still uses his bow from time to time, his preferred method of hunting is photography.
“Last season, I had the bow in my truck every day, but I never took it out,” Birmingham said. “I kind of lost interest in killing them.”
The nature scenes that Birmingham captures in his photos are currently on display in the Derby Public Library’s High Wall Gallery. His show, “Coyotes and Birds and Deer, Oh My” primarily features photos of deer, but other shots of wildlife are also included.
“I have photos of pretty much anything that will hold still,” Birmingham said.
Getting those shots is more difficult than it looks. Just because a photo looks effortless doesn’t mean getting it wasn’t a painstaking process, Birmingham said. He’s trying to tell a story with each photo instead of just taking a photo of a deer.
“That’s something most people don’t realize,” Birmingham said. “I’m guilty of that myself. You see a photo and think ‘I can do that.’ It takes setup, prep and knowledge. You don’t just say ‘I’m going to go get a deer picture today’ and go get one.”
Preparation is something Birmingham takes seriously. He already has his hunting blind set up for the fall. It will stay in its spot until April.
A day of shooting with his camera shares many similarities with a day of bowhunting.
“It’s almost identical,” Birmingham said. “At 4:30 in the morning, I spend about an hour putting on clothes to stay warm. I’ll get out in my blind about an hour before sun up. I may stay there until 11 or noon, then go get something to eat, and then I’m back out there by 2 and stay out until dark.”
Birmingham said that photography is a great way to get in touch with nature, especially for someone who doesn’t want to use a bow or gun.
“You don’t have to kill anything. You kind of have to have that hunter mentality, but you don’t have to be a hunter to do this.”
“Coyotes and Birds and Deer, Oh My” is currently on display in the Derby Public Library’s High Wall Gallery through September 26.