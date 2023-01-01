Art Show Gessler

“Whimsy, Wildlife and Wanderings,” like the duck pictured, are part of the art from Susan Gessler currently on display at the library’s High Wall Gallery.

 COURTESY

Now through January, the Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council invite visitors to witness a new acrylic painting exhibit on display in the High Wall Gallery (inside the library’s business center).

Local educator and vision therapist Susan Gessler has created art inspired by creatures and places visited. Her “Whimsy, Wildlife and Wanderings” is a heartwarming exhibition meant to thrill all ages of art aficionados.

