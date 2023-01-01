Now through January, the Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council invite visitors to witness a new acrylic painting exhibit on display in the High Wall Gallery (inside the library’s business center).
Local educator and vision therapist Susan Gessler has created art inspired by creatures and places visited. Her “Whimsy, Wildlife and Wanderings” is a heartwarming exhibition meant to thrill all ages of art aficionados.
As a longtime Derby resident with a busy career and family life, Gessler has always enjoyed creative hobbies. Discovering more free time during the pandemic, she was inspired by her grandmother – who painted with oils – to explore painting as well, using acrylics instead. Self-study of painting techniques, purchases of supplies, a Mother’s Day gift of an easel, and a husband offering his former home office space also led to development of a challenging and rewarding hobby.
Visitors to the High Wall Gallery will find paintings of animals and birds along with vacation scenery as part of the Gessler’s exhibit. They can also see a friendly fox, a wintry covered bridge and a lighthouse at sunset.
In addition to finding time for her new absorbing hobby, Gessler serves as the chair of the Friends of the Derby Library, which serves and encourages patrons of all ages to enjoy and support the library.
The High Wall Gallery offers artists of all mediums a smaller space to exhibit their work, whether they choose painting, photography, collage, fiber-related, or practically anything else. Artists who might be interested in future exhibit space can contact Tami English, Derby Public Library, at 316-788-0760.