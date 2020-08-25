John Thatcher, a local artist who has done work in numerous Derby schools, doesn’t just paint for his own personal enjoyment. He likes knowing that his work will be loved by multiple generations of staff and students.
“[My art] is probably going to stay for years to come,” Thatcher said. “Some of the work I’ve done, my kids went to that school and have seen it, and I’d eventually think that their kids would go to those schools that I’ve worked in and see it too. I think that’s pretty awesome.”
Thatcher owns CMDesigning, a business that offers a variety of creative services – murals, logo design, room accessories and more. The murals and artwork, though, are Thatcher’s true passion.
His work covers everything from Dr. Seuss characters to pieces of Derby culture and everything in between. Much of his work is done on a large scale, taking up entire walls. His most recent piece, a mural at El Paso Elementary, is a 12-foot-tall by 40-foot-wide painting done in a vintage postcard style and implementing elements of the Derby community.
Thatcher has lived in Derby for 20 years. He worked in social services before opening his business. Largely self-taught, art has been a lifelong passion for him – “all my spare time was spent drawing and painting,” he said – and in 2005 he decided to make it his livelihood by opening CMDesigning.
Like many new businesses, things started off slow. Thatcher said that without his wife, Julie, he’s not sure he’d have ever made it to the point he’s at now. Julie is a pharmacist at Via Christi. She helped provide for the family when Thatcher was still trying to get his business off the ground.
Now he’s to the point where he has multiple projects in Derby schools lined up at once. Principals and district leaders come to him looking to add splashes of color to their school walls.
He doesn’t advertise his business much, but word has got around. Thatcher largely credits that to Jeff Smith, principal at Derby North Middle School.
Thatcher linked up with Smith around the time that Derby North was first opening.
“He had an entire new school with empty walls, and he just said ‘go put stuff on the walls,’” Thatcher said. “It was kind of a dream come true, being able to just look around and go ‘well, something needs to go there,’ design it, and then show it to [Smith].”
Smith said that Thatcher was “the natural guy” for the various art projects at Derby North.
“I love the local flavor of [his work],” Smith said. “I don’t want to have a guy from Kansas City come down – then it’s just a mural. We can say, ‘John Thatcher did that.’”
Smith said that Thatcher’s art adds something extra to the school that otherwise may have been missing.
“It’s a great way to show school pride, [and] it just looks nice.”
Smith loved the work Thatcher did in his school, and Thatcher soon found himself with more opportunities in the district. He followed up his work in Derby North with work at Derby Middle School, and then he was at Derby Hills Elementary. Now he’s painted school walls at every grade level – from pre-K to high school.
Thatcher said he thinks the schools must like his work: “If it was bad, I don’t think they’d call me anymore.”
“They trust me,” Thatcher said.
Now, with his three boys getting older – which means less coaching, the other main occupier of his time – Thatcher has even more time on his hands to dedicate to his craft. He has some more USD 260 projects lined up. He’s also interested in doing work in other nearby school districts.
“I have no plans to stop. This is what I love to do.”