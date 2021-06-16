Nearly 1,100 Butler students graduated in the 2020-2021 year and more than 600 graduates are from this spring. A total of 179 students graduated with at least a 3.75 GPA.
Below is the list of the 2020-2021 Butler Community College graduates in Derby and the surrounding area.
Derby
Aaron Fulcher, Abigail Grief, Adam Evans, Adrien Fonseca, Alex Roberts, Alexis Sutton, Alexis Winkle, Andrew Enslinger, Andrew Ha, Ashley Wilgus, Avery Lewellen, Braden Sweet, Callie Derenthal, Calum Weeks, Cassie Fagen, Chloe Alcantara, Danielle SpringerWheeler, Desirae Jenkins, Elizabeth DeCristoforo, Elizaveta Roberts, Emma Pulaski, Faith Abou-Faissal, Gavin Dupler, Jace Butcher, Jacob Kippenberger, Jeffery Davis, Jenna Rossillon, Jennivy Phu, Jessica Alexander, Joshua Helton, Katelyn Boales, Kayla Balla, Kaylee Meikle, Kaylee Randolph, Kevin Sneeringer, Kristen Bush, Kyana Duong, Kylee Leon, Lauren Amend, Linnea Meade, Madison Young, Makayla Emberson, Margaret Hernandez, Mariah Pence, Marjorie Garinger, Megan Padua, Melissa Navarro, Merven Thomas, Michaela Sutton, Noah Yager, Nyra Brown, Raymond Clifton, Ricardo Claudio, Rylee Moon, Sadie Davis, Samuel Smith, Sara Davis, Shane Winters, Syrah Caughron, Teyenne Beedy, Tori Rhynard, Travis Walters, Vanessa Bathoummy, Wyatt King, and Zach Grelinger.
Haysville
Chelsea Barclay, Elizabeth McComb, Haley Hephner, Jimmy Williams, Kayla Harding, Kely Klinginsmith, Lucas Thompson, Nathan McDonald, Olivia Dentis, Terrin Collins, and Weston Murrow.
Mulvane
Brandon Vaughn, Brianna Hicks, Colten Bastin, Craig Wilson, Dylan Stephens, Ethan McElravy, Haley Leiker, Hannah McIntosh, Isabelle Boatright, Keera Parks, Kylan Coriano, Kyle Gasaway, Laura Nekl, Mercedes McDowell, Michael Wilson, Rachael Sweeney, Sabrina Schmitz, and Sarah Wheeler.
Rose Hill
Abby Alderson, Aislin Burnison, Alexis Jewell, Bethany Ritter, Casey Jewell, Christina Fernandez, Eva Smith, Geoffrey Stitcher, Hope Ferrante, Jessica Gowdy, Kaelee Leonard, Kallan Lucas, Katherine Atkinson, Katie Johnson, Kelsey Jacobs, Kylie Watts, Natalie Eaton, Sage Nottingham, Sydney Mork, and Ty Foster.