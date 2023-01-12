Top scholars at Southwestern College in Winfield and at Southwestern College Professional Studies were recently recognized with the release of the Dean's Honor Roll for the fall 2022 semester. Full-time students who earned grade point averages of at least 3.70 (4.0 equals an A) were eligible for the honor.
Local students making the honor roll included Hayden Smith of Derby. Other area students honored included Corbin Williams of Haysville; Brooklyn Beckes and Daniel Paddock of Rose Hill; and Trey Abasolo, Garrett Heersche and Rachael Sweeney of Mulvane.