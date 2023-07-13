More than 2,060 students recently earned their degrees from Wichita State University in the spring 2023 semester, with honors conferred to a handful of students as well.
Among the recent college graduates were a number from Derby and the surrounding area, including:
Derby
Raven M. Austin, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude
Marian Campos Barajas, Bachelor of Business Admin., Human Resource Management
Cameron M. Brown, Bachelor of Arts, Performing Arts
Isabella V. Brown, Bachelor of Business Admin., Accounting, Cum Laude
Berkley A. Campbell, Bachelor of Business Admin., Marketing
Cody K. Chitwood, Master of Science, Industrial Engineering (Accel)
Taylee S. Chvilicek, Bachelor of Arts, English-Creative Writing, Magna Cum Laude
Whitney D. Crawford, B.S. in Aerospace Engineering
Brett C. Dockter, B.A. in Exercise Science, Magna Cum Laude
Thomas X. Dulac, Bachelor of Business Admin., Finance
Jennifer L. Eastham, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Anthropology
Raven Feldkamp, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences
Michaela N. Gerhard, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy
Blaize N. Grunden, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Summa Cum Laude
Blaize N. Grunden, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude
Laci D. Guthery, Graduate Certificate, Child Play Therapy
Andrew H. Ha, Bachelor of Business Admin., Finance-Real Estate
Alissa R. Haddock, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Cum Laude
Kyler M. Hamed, Bachelor of Business Admin., Finance, Cum Laude
Brianna F. Hassell, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management, Cum Laude
Alec J. Hinecker, Bachelor of Arts, Comm-Strategic Communication
Tara R. Stewart Hutto, Bachelor of General Studies, Genl Studies Criminal Justice
Michelle C. James, Associate of Arts
Jadon A. Jenkins, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Psychology, Cum Laude
Bayley N. Johnson, B.S. in Health Science
Dien N. Kien, Master of Science, Industrial Engineering
Brody W. Kooser, Bachelor of Business Admin., Business Administration
Kyle E. Lanier, Master of Science, Computer Science
Joel M. Lewis, B.S. in Computer Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
Ryan Liu, Bachelor of Arts, Comm-Electronic Media
Jaydon M. Maldonado, Bachelor of Arts, Comm-Integrated Marketing
Haley K. Marshall, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy
Hazel E. May, Master of Education, Special Educ-Low Incidence
Angela Ortega, Bachelor of Business Admin., Accounting, Cum Laude
Cedric M. Palmer, B.S. in Electrical Engineering
Jadyn R. Penka, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work, Cum Laude
Jadyn R. Penka, Undergraduate Certificate, Social Work & Child Welfare
Ryker J. Percival, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Science/Math 5-8 (Middle)
Alyssa L. Rattana-Bandasack, Bachelor of Business Admin., Marketing, Magna Cum Laude
Adam J. Rogers, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences
Jessica L. Romero, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work, Magna Cum Laude
Douglas C. Rush, Bachelor of Business Admin., Business Administration, Cum Laude
Eduardo Santillan, B.S. in Electrical Engineering, Cum Laude
Kenneth A. Simpson, Bachelor of Business Admin., Accounting
Gregory H. Skelton, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management
Alexandria N. Stegman, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences, Magna Cum Laude
Aidan T. Stubby, Bachelor of Applied Arts, Media Arts, Cum Laude
Hailey L. Thomas, Master of Education, Educational Psychology
Kaylee P. Weldon, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice
Ann J. Williams, Master of Science, Business Analytics
Laura E. Winters, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art Education Emphasis PK-12, Cum Laude
Mikalli A. Yoder, Master of Social Work, Social Work
Mulvane
Amanda M. Bilby, Bachelor of Arts, Philosophy, Magna Cum Laude
Emily L. Bradley, Bachelor of Science, Dental Hygiene, Magna Cum Laude
Sierra D. Bradshaw, Bachelor of Science, Dental Hygiene, Magna Cum Laude
Lindsay R. Cowin, BS in Nursing, Cum Laude
Katelyn L. Hayes, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work, Magna Cum Laude
Madison H. Jacobs, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences
Tara R. Leonard, B.S. in Industrial Engineering
Brenda S. Mattson, Master of Education, Counseling
Caleb K. Thornton, Bachelor of Arts in Education, English-Language Arts 6-12
Rose Hill
SenaKay S. Bland, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice
Meriah D. Brown, Master of Social Work, Social Work
Maegan E. Fossi, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Cum Laude
Kayla R. King, Master of Social Work, Social Work
Katelyn E. Koch, Bachelor of Arts, Performing Arts, Cum Laude
Katelyn E. Koch, Undergraduate Certificate, Filmmaking Certificate
Katelyn E. Koch, Undergraduate Certificate, Physical Perf Studies Certif
Haley B. Lee, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Unified, Magna Cum Laude
Rebecca A. McElroy, Bachelor of Business Admin., Business Administration
Derek A. Owen, B.A. in Sport Management, Magna Cum Laude
Joshua W. Priebe, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Cum Laude
Stacy L. Riddle, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Mekenzie A. Rose, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Cum Laude
Shauna M. Thomas, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work, Cum Laude
Breanna L. Thompson, Bachelor of Business Admin., International Business, Magna Cum Laude
Madison P. Walls, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy
Jeremy W. Wharton, Graduate Certificate, Lean Systems
Jeremy W. Wharton, Graduate Certificate, Systems Engr and Management
Jeremy W. Wharton, Master of Engineering Mgmt, Engineering Management