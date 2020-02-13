Benedictine College has announced its fall 2019 semester Dean’s List. Among the 730 full-time undergraduate students who made the list, two are Derby residents and one is a Haysville resident.
Full-time students with at least 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the Dean’s List.
The Derby residents who made the list are Maddie Farber and Ryan Werdel.
The Haysville student is Kyra Croninger.
Benedictine College is a Catholic Benedictine residential liberal arts college located in Atchison, Kan., and was founded in 1858.