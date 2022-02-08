A winter storm passing through the Midwest brought record snowfall to Derby and the Wichita area – leading to a slew of cancellations and days spent working to reverse the effects of the winter weather last week.
Wichita saw a record amount of snowfall for Feb. 2, according to the local
National Weather Service office, accumulating 6 inches that day and over a two-day span. While similar records are not kept for Derby, the city saw a similar total accumulation that NWS staff projected as record highs for this time of year as well.
In the wake of the winter weather, several local businesses closed or adjusted hours due to the snowfall and impact on travel conditions. Derby Public Schools was not in session for three straight days (Feb. 2-4) in the aftermath of the storm. Meanwhile, city buildings, the DRC and more were closed for at least one day – with hours adjusted to reopening due to weather-related travel hazards.
Derby Public Works crews were on the streets throughout, working to maintain safe travel conditions by plowing, de-icing, salting and sanding both emergency/arterial traffic routes (first priority) and collector routes off of those primary traffic corridors such as Rock Road, K-15/Baltimore Avenue, etc.
Both Derby police and fire departments noted there was not necessarily an uptick in traffic calls due to weather. Deputy Police Chief Brandon Russell reported the Derby PD only responded to about four traffic accidents during the height of the winter weather, though officers did help with a number of vehicles that got stuck in the snow.
Fire Chief John Turner also reported his department was not overwhelmingly busy, but did assist on one weather-related accident Feb. 2 on the Kansas Turnpike near Mulvane where a pickup collided with a semi.
While city crews were busy treating the public roads, a number of local businesses turned into snow removal services as well and helped clear private drives and parking lots. TenderCare Lawn and Landscape was among those, with owner Kevin Payne noting he had crews out for 30-plus hours helping with those services – going to 150 homes in Derby alone, as well as banks and medical facilities.
“Many don’t understand what it takes to get this done and the work involved,” Payne said.