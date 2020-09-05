Gov. Laura Kelly announced Friday efforts intended to land the new U.S. Space Command headquarters in Kansas.
Four Kansas communities submitted proposals to become home to the headquarters of U.S. Space Command – responsible for military operations in outer space – including Derby, Kansas City, Kan., Leavenworth and Wichita. Each has responded to requests for information from the federal government with proposed development sites in their communities as part of the second round of the selection process – with all four sites still being considered.
The four proposals address facility space requirements, workforce needs, proximity to a military installation, and other vital elements necessary for the successful operation of the U.S. Space Command headquarters.
“Kansas is the perfect place for this facility, and we are prepared to do the work to get it here,” Gov. Kelly said. “We look forward to further discussion with the U.S. Air Force as it works toward a decision on the U.S. Space Command headquarters’ location.”