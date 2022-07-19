7-20-22 Kyle Findley

Kyle Findley was a part of the crew that helped capture a record-breaking Burmese python in southwest Florida. He plans on continuing his work and completing his biology degree at Florida Gulf Coast University in the fall

 COURTESY/CONSERVANCY OF SOUTHWEST FLORIDA

Not many people would voluntarily trek deep into the wilderness to encounter a dangerous Burmese python. It has become old hat for Derby alum Kyle Findley, though, who has turned his passion into a promising career.

“I know a lot of people’s worst nightmare is my dream,” Findley said. “I have always been a snake lover … I have a skill of being able to find snakes, so why not utilize it for good.”

