Not many people would voluntarily trek deep into the wilderness to encounter a dangerous Burmese python. It has become old hat for Derby alum Kyle Findley, though, who has turned his passion into a promising career.
“I know a lot of people’s worst nightmare is my dream,” Findley said. “I have always been a snake lover … I have a skill of being able to find snakes, so why not utilize it for good.”
Findley was an integral part of a crew that captured an 18-foot, 215-pound female Burmese python last month, the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida.
It all began in 2012 when Findley caught his first snapping turtle, and he has been hooked ever since, spending his free time looking around the outskirts of Derby for reptiles of all kinds. Findley said that when he got his driver’s license, he drove around to different areas near Derby looking for creatures. He enjoyed exploring the diversity of the wildlife, even in Kansas.
One might think Kansas is not a hub for exploring and capturing reptiles, but Findley said there is plenty of diversity in the flatlands of the Sunflower State.
“Surprisingly, Kansas is a phenomenal place to get into wildlife, especially reptiles and amphibians,” Findley said. “There are a lot of herpetologists from Kansas, and a lot of research has been done on reptiles and amphibians in Kansas alone.”
Findley graduated DHS in 2018 and was in the biology program at Pittsburg State University until COVID-19 forced his classes to be online. Even though he loved the program, it didn’t make much sense to him to do his field biology classes online, so he moved to Florida, a lifelong dream. He began as a volunteer hunter with a contract program in south Florida before networking his way to the Conservancy of South Florida. He is currently working with biologists as a conservation associate on the python research and removal project.
It has been a project at the Conservancy for nine years now. The crew uses WWII-era radio telemetry technology where a radio transmitter is placed inside of a male python.
During the breeding season, the team tracked a male python, nicknamed Dion, in the Picayune Strand State Forest. Findley said finding a snake there is like “finding a needle in a haystack” because of the large area.
The Conservancy uses the male python as a magnet to attract the females to start cleaning up the ecosystem. Findley said it is hard to put down the snakes but knows they need to do it because the python is damaging the ecosystem.
“We are targeting these females because they are the reproductive output of the ecosystem,” Findley said. “If we can get egg layers, we can get rid of the python in general.
The snake is decimating the ecosystem of the area here, eating up to 99 percent of mammals, including deer, possum, raccoons, everything and anything they can get their mouths on.”
It was nearly a quarter- to half-mile trek through greenbrier and thorns. The team heard a snake and knew it was not Dion. Findley said that when he laid eyes on the female python, his heart dropped to his stomach and the capture began.
Findley explained taming the python was a 20-minute long wrestling match, the longest and most difficult battle he has experienced in nearly 150 python captures. It was a battle between a snake and three grown men alternating grabbing the head and pushing the body, just trying to wear out the python.
The snake put up a strong fight, and Findley said that as he held the snake down, he saw it curl its tail into a fist and swung at the crew. He had to dodge the attack, but it hit one of the lead biologists in the face, a defense mechanism he had not seen before.
After 20 minutes, the snake started to give up, and Findley said she was just a limp noodle, which began the project’s second challenge – getting it out of the forest. The crew could not carry it on their shoulders because it was so big that the team had to alternate dragging it back to the truck. Findley said that when he saw the python in the box to get back to the lab, he knew it was bigger than usual and estimated it was around 175 pounds.
When the team returned to the lab well after sundown, they were shocked to see the scale showing 98 kilograms. Findley said he almost wondered if the scale was broken, but when they switched to pounds, it read 215 pounds. After a pair of reweighs to confirm the size, the team ran around the lab, excited to see the 200-pound line crossed, which shattered the previous records of 185, which stood for 10 years, and 187, which was discovered two weeks before.
The necropsy showed the female python had 122 developing egg follicles – all likely would have been laid – and found deer hoof cores and fur. The team suspected her last meal was a deer in the summer of 2020.
“That was one of 90 stories we have had during this breeding season, but this one stands out,” Findley said. “There are a lot of snakes down here, and I genuinely believe the Conservancy will beat that record again.”
Findley said he has enjoyed his time in south Florida and the incredible opportunity to track the animals. He always wants to learn about the little patterns each creature has, and there is something new every day. He hopes to continue his work as he plans to finish his degree and continue to make an impact with his skills.
“I plan to go to Florida Gulf Coast University in the fall and finish the biology degree,” Findley said. “Hopefully, I can do some more python work because it is really fun.”