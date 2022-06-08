Among nine military-connected school districts in the nation chosen, Derby Public Schools will host its second annual STEMKAMP (Science, Technology, Enigineering and Mathematics for Kids of Active Military Personnel) over five days this summer.
On top of providing fun, hands-on, immersive activities to encourage exploration of STEM careers, Derby’s STEMKAMP will have a special visitor this summer. Paul Hughes, Deputy Secretary for Business Development for the Kansas Department of Commerce, is scheduled to visit STEMKAMP on June 22.
Hughes plans to visit each of the eight classrooms as students work on their projects, stopping to speak with each of the classes. This visit was arranged through an invitation from the national STEMKAMP office to the office of the Governor of Kansas.