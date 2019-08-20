An upcoming program will uncover some thought-provoking facts on dementia and how to avoid a diagnosis of the condition.
Dementia Facts will be presented on Saturday, August 31 in the Frank Fanning Room at the Derby Public Library.
The program is free and open to the public and will be presented by Kathy Adkins, a certified Alzheimer's Disease and dementia care practitioner. Adkins has two master’s degrees, one in nursing education and one in health science and health care administration.
She was also named the 2011 “Distinguished Nursing Alumni of the Year” at Wichita State University.
The informational program will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Seating will be limited, so an R.S.V.P. is recommended. Those planning to attend may R.S.V.P. at profadkins644@gmail.com or by calling 316-807-8293.
Any participants who are also in the health care industry will be able to learn about classes taught by Adkins that offer certification as a dementia practitioner. The event is hosted by A Better Solution in Home Care, Amy and Gus Torres.