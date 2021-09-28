Derby High School’s Panther Pride Pathway was rededicated at a ceremony on Sept. 21.
The Derby Education Foundation held the ceremony to mark the reinstallation of the pathway, which sits at the entrance of the school and features granite bricks with community members’ names on them.
First established in 2015, the pathway seeks to celebrate education, community spirit and recognize students, staff, and achievements in athletics, arts and more.
Two Derby High School community members spoke at the ceremony, providing testimonials on how the DEF had positively impacted their time in Derby schools: Kathleen O’Brien, Derby graduate and science teacher, and Rebeka Walsh, student representative on the DEF board.
“The Derby Education Foundation has immensely helped my program,” O’Brien said. “When we started the biomed program 10 years ago, it was just two classes and about 150 kids.”
“We’re now up to four levels, ninth grade through 12th, and we have over 300 kids in the program every year.”
The evening featured a flag ceremony and saber arch salute by the JROTC to recognize the DEF’s first veteran paver, which was installed for Joe Herndon.
The DHS Madrigals performed three songs throughout the ceremony, including the national anthem and “Deep in the Night.” Kids from Stone Creek Elementary also performed a tune on ukuleles that were purchased through a DEF grant.
To close out the evening, the DEF surprised two of the organizations involved in the ceremony with $1,000 checks: DHS JROTC and the DHS Madrigals.
Community members can purchase a paver with their name on it for $100, half of which goes toward the DEF’s grant programs, including scholarships. Veterans can purchase one for $75. Community members do not have to be Derby schools alumni to purchase a paver.
Visit www.derbyeducationfoundation.org for a paver order form.