Derby Education Foundation (DEF) Chairman Andy McFayden presented four grants of $500 each to Derby Public Schools staff at the Derby Board of Education’s meeting on Oct. 11.
Beth Kerr was awarded a grant for the Oaklawn Elementary/Carlton Learning Center DTEC Community Garden.
Dylan Brown will use his $500 grant for the Derby High School HOSA and medical pathway supplies.
Kayla Evans at Swaney Elementary will apply the grant to Gardening for the Greater Good for Life Skills students.
Lastly, Stephanie Dunback received a grant for Cooper Elementary’s Eagle Snack Cart, which is a student-run cart that encourages positive social interactions and vocational skills.