The Derby Education Foundation presented grants for Derby schools totaling $2,606 at the Derby Board of Education’s Feb. 22 meeting. Grants included $305 toward phonics chip kits for first and second grade reading intervention at El Paso Elementary, $456 toward hands-on lab equipment for AP environmental science at Derby High, $1,000 toward art supplies at Wineteer, Oaklawn and Cooper elementary schools, and $845 toward socio-emotional functional communication posters used during recess at Park Hill Elementary. Pictured: DEF Chairman Andy McFayden, Payton Reaves, Janet Sprecker and Janie Elder.
DEF donates $2.6K in grants to Derby schools
