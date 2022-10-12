Through its 70 years of service, the Derby Fire Department has had a committed group of leaders, with five individuals serving in the role of fire chief over that entire time period.
Each chief continued to push the department forward and worked to provide the best possible service within the community, getting off to a strong start.
Chet Smith, 1952-1978
A local butcher and grocer in Derby, Smith volunteered to be the first fire chief and recruited volunteers to staff the department – made up of 13 members originally.
“The reason he was the first chief is because he said ‘we need a fire department’ and he went out and put one together,” said Pat Swaney, another former fire chief who worked for Smith when he started as a volunteer firefighter. “Chet was a great organizer and a professional in keeping us going in the right direction. He was community-minded.”
Joining the department as one of the second wave of volunteers, Swaney and his fellow recruits were “kids” when they started and he noted Smith had the perfect attitude as a leader – “never forceful, just matter-of-fact” – to keep the crews in line to do what needed to be done.
Additionally, through monthly meetings Smith would go over operations and review articles on pertinent training for the volunteer department. As Swaney and fellow former chief Brad Smith pointed out, he was a “driving force” for Derby Fire and Rescue’s future success.
“Without Chief Chet Smith and his farsightedness and seeing what Derby was going to be like, we would have been way behind for years and years and years,” Brad Smith said.
Sam Austin, 1979-1985
One of the original 13 volunteers, Austin served under Smith before taking over as the second chief following his passing – with the communal nature of the department making it a natural transition.
“It’s kind of a community or family. If you’re around it, if you’re actively involved – which most of them were or else they didn’t stay – it’s just a way of life,” said Austin’s son, Ted.
The Austin family was strongly rooted in the department, with Ted stating two of his uncles and his brother also served with the volunteer department. With that, it was easy for Ted to look up to his father and the fellow volunteer firefighters as role models, “doing good work in the community.”
Regarding his tenure as chief, Ted said his father maintained the cohesion of the department and pointed to his background in education (with Derby Public Schools) making him well-suited to the role. He also carried on a banner taken up by Chet Smith and ensuing chief Max Simonsen.
“They were leaders in the community,” Ted Austin said. “They were a person that had those skills to allow them to stand up, take charge and organize an operation, seeing whatever was needed.”
Max Simonsen, 1985-1985
While the shortest-tenured chief in Derby Fire & Rescue’s history, Simonsen did also serve as assistant chief from 1959 to 1985.
Ted Austin also worked under Simonsen and said he, his father and Chet Smith all had similar leadership styles that kept the department organized and propelling itself forward (with some minor changes). Notably, all volunteer chiefs kept turmoil at a minimum, always thinking of the greater good.
“Through their leadership, everybody’s purpose was to make Derby a better community, and I think we saw that in all four of our volunteer chiefs. You would find those folks helping people outside of the fire department if anybody had some emergency,” Ted Austin said. “It was just a pretty well-oiled organization in those times of emergency.”
Pat Swaney, 1985-2005
The bridge between the volunteer and paid departments, Swaney – the city’s fourth fire chief – started as a volunteer firefighter in 1968 and stayed on as an assistant chief when Derby transitioned to a paid department, retiring in 2014.
Seeing the commitment of his fellow Derbyites, Swaney eventually got involved with the volunteer department. He credited the protocols established by his predecessors in helping maintain the department and keep it going. Admitting he was proud of the department’s safety record through the years, he noted he was grateful to play a part in the evolution of those safety measures.
“We tried to keep everything modernized – radios, equipment – and I think that’s probably one of the biggest things is the protective clothing we acquired during the period of time I was there,” Swaney said. “We went to enough classes that it was impressed upon you about self-protection when they’re showing the films of what could happen.”
Pointing out Derby was one of the first departments in the state to add the Jaws of Life, Swaney is glad to see that tradition and commitment to safety and serving the community continues.
Brad Smith, 2005-2019
Coming on at the end of 2004, Brad Smith was the first paid chief with Derby FD and noted one of his biggest jobs initially – on top of hiring full-time staff – was keeping the volunteer firefighters engaged given the continued need.
“That was one of my biggest worries was trying to meld those two – the paid staff and the volunteers, who were still very important to our mission at the time,” Smith said.
Relatively speaking, Smith said Derby’s is still a fairly young department at 70 years old, but the rather quick evolution speaks to the community’s growth. Pointing to the dedication of the original volunteer firefighters, Smith noted he tried to keep that going and instill that same mentality in the paid staff.
“I just wanted the community to be proud of its fire department,” Smith said.
John Turner, 2019-present
Left to keep pushing the department forward, Turner admitted he likes a challenge. Not seeing the types of challenges he’s used to steered him away from the position initially, but he eventually took up the mantle and has faced the rather unique challenges that come with rapid growth.
Having a strong culture also made the job appealing and Turner said that volunteer mentality is still present in Derby – as staff handle lighter vehicle maintenance, among other tasks.
Knowing the continued evolution that is necessary, Turner said he remains focused on getting the department to adapt to that change, but he also relishes the opportunity to celebrate some of Derby’s history at the same time.
“The city’s growing and the department needs to change with that. We’re seeing a lot of that. The manager and council supported the new apparatus, the new personnel, the new training center and things like that,” Turner said. “There’s a lot of things on the horizon for the fire department and it’s good to take some time out to celebrate some of that.”