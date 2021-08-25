With Derby coming to the end of the 2022 budget process, attention has already started to turn toward a big choice on taxation the city council will have to make in a couple of years.
Through the 2022 budget process, the impending sunset on the Derby Difference sales tax (which will expire at the end of 2024) was discussed by the council with one major underlying question: what comes next?
Ultimately, the city council will likely not have to take action until 2023 at the earliest, but the groundwork is now being laid out to address the future of sales tax utilization in Derby – with the initial framework of the Derby Difference sales tax giving the current city council a starting point.
Recreation by taxation
Derby initially turned to a half-cent sales tax to fund the construction of Rock River Rapids in 2003, with that tax collection ending in 2009. Then, citizens approved another half-cent tax to build and pay operating expenses for a new library in 2007. That tax was collected from 2010 through 2014.
Seeing the success of those sales tax measures, in 2013 the city council looked to implement a similar funding strategy to facilitate the construction of two new parks (Madison Avenue Central Park and Decarsky Park), cover personnel and equipment needs of the Derby Fire Department and fund operating expenses of the Derby Public Library. Like the previous sales taxes, collection was intended to last for a finite period – with Dec. 31, 2024 set as the end date.
“That would give us 10 years to get our finances in order to be able to afford something like the fire department and the library without depending on the half-cent sales tax. It was a goal, and it was probably part of the plan to get people to vote for it,” said Mayor Randy White, who was serving on the council when the Derby Difference sales tax was initially passed. “By buying us some time, we could look at the way we spend our money and hopefully get ourselves out of it.”
“I think the big thing is any of the sales taxes we had had a sunset on them, just so the council could go to the citizens and tell them this is not a permanent tax. This is something that is going to have some end in it, and if we want to continue it then it needs to come back to the voters and let them make that decision,” said current (and 2013) city council member Vaughn Nun.
With 67 percent of the city voting in favor, the Derby Difference sales tax passed easily.
Wheels in motion
Given the pending expiration of the Derby Difference sales tax, city staff have already started to look for ways to lessen some of the financial stress if the city can no longer rely on that.
In the 2022 budget, city staff moved three captain positions within the fire department to be paid through the general fund instead of through half-cent sales tax revenue as an initial cost-cutting measure.
On average, the Derby Difference sales tax has generated nearly $3 million in revenue annually since its inception – with 50 percent designated for parks (set to be paid off by its expiration date), 30 percent for Derby Fire and 20 percent for the library.
While property tax revenue still funds the largest chunk (around 25 percent) of the city’s budget, the sales tax (almost 10 percent of the budget) is not an insignificant amount. White even credited the sales tax for allowing the city to keep property tax rates fairly flat.
Transferring some expenses away from the Derby Difference fund will help, but should that sales tax go away the city will have to find more than $1 million to balance its budget.
Available options
City Manager Kathy Sexton said the options laid out for the city council, to replace the Derby Difference sales tax, are pretty simple.
“To replace this amount of money in your budget, you’re either voting for another sales tax to replace it – like has been done twice now – or you’re raising your property tax mill levy and saying you don’t want to do sales tax anymore, or you’re cutting expenses,” Sexton said. “When you look at the volume of money you’re talking about on this … cutting budgets would be pretty hard to do.”
White admitted it would be quite the balancing act trying to make cuts among the library and fire department, while Sexton added that previous councils have directed staff not to cut the budget.
In that case, the city’s options come down to another sales tax or increased property taxes.
Property tax could be relied upon to make up the difference as needed, but both Sexton and Nun pointed to the inherent benefit of sales tax spreading the tax burden out among not just Derby residents – but visitors to the community as well.
On top of that, while budget increases from higher water rates, increased personnel compensation, etc., would likely require continuous property tax increases, Sexton pointed out that sales tax addresses that naturally.
“As we continue to bring more shoppers and visitors to town, and add commercial businesses, it keeps up with that inflation,” Sexton said. “We keep getting more in sales tax each year, so that counterbalances the effects of the inflation.”
Currently, Derby ranks fourth in pull factor (attracting visitors from outside the city) in the state and has the second lowest sales tax rate among first class cities in Kansas.
Public input
Traditionally, Derby has utilized a half-cent sales tax to build new facilities. Because of that, White said seeing the results of the master parks plan – to be formed in 2022 – will be key to deciding what the city does next in regards to the Derby Difference sales tax.
Additionally, as part of the 2022 budget, Derby is looking to do a public survey on a number of issues – including the sales tax. With the work going into that and the parks plan over the next two years, that could go a long way towards answering what’s next when it comes to the Derby Difference.
“The survey is a good place to start so, most importantly, we need to hear from the public on what their goals are, what they would like to see us do. If one of their goals is quit spending money, then we need to listen to them,” White said. “Obviously, I think this needs to be a decision the town makes. The citizens of Derby need to make this decision. We can have a lot of our own opinions from the bench, but I’m excited to get a really good survey out there to see what the citizens of Derby think.”