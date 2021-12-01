A number of arts and crafts markets will be held this holiday season, with many coming up on Dec. 4.
The Shops at the Park event – a one-stop shop for all holiday needs – will be held at Madison Avenue Central Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church (208 S. Derby Ave.) will also hold its Holiday Extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4, while Woodlawn United Methodist Church (431 S. Woodlawn) will host the Winterfest Arts and Crafts Bazaar at the same times. Proceeds from those events will benefit the churches and their missions.
All the markets are free to attend.