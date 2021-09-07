The legendary “If you build it, they will come” quote from the 1989 film “Field of Dreams” came to fruition for the city of Derby this summer with the opening of Decarsky Park.
The new ball fields allowed the city to host 10 tournaments this summer, welcoming nearly 400 baseball and softball teams.
With four ball fields at Decarsky Park, it was one of the handful of locations available in Derby to host tournaments.
“We had a really good season with our tournaments this year, and obviously Decarsky was a huge part of that,” Derby Recreation Commission Assistant Sports Director Darren Hornback said. “Once it opened, there were a couple of tournaments that we would not have been able to have because of rain, so it did make a big difference for us.”
Decarsky Park not only provided another state-of-the-art facility in Derby for baseball and softball, but the turf infields allowed tournaments to go on as scheduled in rainy weather.
According to Hornback, during one of the first tournaments hosted shortly after Decarsky Park opened, there was a significant amount of rain to the point where the High Park complex was unplayable. However, with a little rescheduling, the tournament was able to continue because of the turf ball fields.
“The teams still appreciated that,” Hornback said. “It was pretty neat being able to still offer something when everyone in the state was canceling that weekend.”
One of the more interactive tournaments hosted in Derby this summer was the Hawaiian Hitfest.
“We really like to see our parks full,” Hornback said. “But we had a Hawaiian Hitfest tournament this year, which was really large for us with over 50 teams. It was a Hawaiian-themed tournament, so the teams could come and dress up, decorate the dugout. … It was a pretty neat weekend; it was cool to see and was a lot of fun.”
Decarsky Park brought several new teams into the area, but it also provided the option for many local teams to have a quality ballpark right in their backyard.
“Out of the 394 teams that played in these tournaments since late May when Decarsky was available to us, 149 of those were out-of-town teams,” DRC Superintendent Chris Drum said. “That is a significant thing to bring those teams in because while they are here they are going out to eat, getting groceries or gas. That was part of the vision of the park to attract outside teams, but it has helped retain our local teams as well giving them the opportunity to play locally.”
Not only did the city of Derby get a premier baseball and softball facility, but it also created a new way to generate revenue for other businesses in Derby from the families traveling to the area for the tournaments.
“We had close to 400 teams, so you are looking at 5,000 families that were brought into town those weekends,” Hornback said. “We are pretty proud to bring that to Derby.”