The city of Derby will host a grand opening for the Decarsky Park ball fields from 4 to 8 p.m. May 7 at the park, located at 1600 Line Drive.
From 4 to 5:30 p.m., tours of the facilities will be offered, to be followed by a brief program at 5:30. Then, from 6 to 8 p.m., a scrimmage will be held on one of the new fields between two 12U baseball teams. Concession stands at the new fields will also be open during the event.
All are welcome to the grand opening festivities and attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the Derby Food Pantry.