The Kansas State High Schools Activities Association is still in the process of finalizing guidelines for the upcoming school year, leaving school districts unsure what exactly school activities will look like in the fall and spring.
“[There] is still a lot of things in the air that KSHSAA is trying to work out,” USD 260 Activities Director Russell Baldwin said in an email.
The one activity that does have some certainty this fall is debate, which will be shifted to an entirely virtual format. The debate team had some experience with this format change in the spring, but an entirely online debate season will be a first.
Online debate matches will be held primarily over Zoom. KSHSAA’s guidelines for online debate say that Zoom was selected because “it offers the most private and secure way for online debates to function.”
The change to an online format may also come with an increase to entry fees “due to the associated technological burden on host institutions,” KSHSAA’s guidelines state, going on to say that without the need to cover transportation or lodging costs schools “may be able to shift funds in order to guarantee access to online debate.”
KSHSAA’s old technology rules, which were stricter, have been replaced by rules that allow debate team members to access the internet during debate rounds under a number of conditions, including that technology “may not be used to receive information for competitive advantage from non-competitors.” Contestants who violated that and other technology rules will be disqualified.
KSHSAA’s guidelines restrict competitors’ recording setup, stating that they cannot use green screens, virtual backdrops, or professional lighting during a debate event. There must also not be any laughter or applause from other people in the room during online competitions.
Debate team members are also responsible for providing their own technology, though some schools may have laptops and other devices available for debate team members.
KSHSAA’s entire list of debate rules and changes can be found at kshsaa.org. The plans for other school activities and safety precautions and guidelines are still being finalized.