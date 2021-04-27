Community enrichment grants are awards of up to $2,500 made to grassroots nonprofits and government entities doing innovative and meaningful work that fits within the Derby Community Foundation’s mission and that enriches or responds to immediate needs within the community. Community Enrichment Grants expand the foundation’s support to a broad range of organizations throughout the Derby area. The Foundation awards up to $10,000 in two cycles each year using a competitive application process.
The application can be found at derbycf.org and the deadline to apply for the first cycle of applications is May 15. Recipients will be announced within 45 days of the deadline.