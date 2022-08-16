As part of the Derby Education Foundation’s bi-annual grant awards, applications are being taken now through Sept. 2. The grants traditionally go toward USD 260 teachers and programs to support innovative educational endeavors for Derby students.
$1,000 is the maximum available per grant application and there must be a three-year gap between grants awards for any teacher or program. The DEF also requests follow-up information from grantees. First round grants will be awarded the third week of September.