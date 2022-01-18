The Derby Education Foundation is currently taking grant applications for its first round of bi-annual funding in 2022. DEF awards grants to USD 260 teachers and programs to support innovative educational endeavors.
Deadline for submission of applications is Feb. 1, with awards to be given out the third week of that month. The maximum grant amount is $1,000 per application and there must by a three-year gap between awards for any teacher and/or program.
Eligible USD 260 employees can complete an application online at derbyeducationfoundation.org.