The Derby Community Foundation is continuing to take nominations for its annual Generosity Award through Oct. 1.
Each year the Derby Community Foundation recognizes an individual for his/her generosity in the Derby area with the Generosity Award.
The award recipient will be honored at the foundation’s annual Christmas party and recognized at the annual gala.
The Generosity Award recipient will receive a personalized prize package and the opportunity to award a $500 grant to the charity of their choice.
Nomination forms can be completed online at www.derbycf.org.