A 60-year-old woman was found dead in her vehicle outside the Derby Public Schools Maintenance and Operations Center early Tuesday morning.
Derby Police responded to reports of a dead body found outside the facility around 6 a.m., called in by USD 260 employees coming on for their shifts. The deceased was employed with USD 260 as a custodial crew member, but no name has been released at this time.
The Derby PD is waiting on results from the coroner’s office before releasing more information surrounding the cause of death.
“It appears that it may be a medical issue,” said Derby Police Chief Robert Lee, “but until they’re done with their exam we won’t know for certain.”