Seeing a large increase in the number of families needing food assistance in recent months, Derby Community Family Services is planning to hold a drive-thru food drive from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 13 in an effort to help out. The drive will be held at the community food pantry, 4902 S. Clifton, Wichita (on the east side of the Oaklawn Activity Center).
With food supply getting low, DCFS is looking to restock for food boxes the pantry gives out, seeking canned vegetables, spaghetti noodles, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, Ramen noodles, pancake mix and more. For more information on the drive, call 316-519-5867.