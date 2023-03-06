Derby Transition Educational Center and Project SEARCH student helped tally the total raised by USD 260 for the annual food drive in support of DCFS – with the schools collecting 7,191 items and $550 this year.
All last week, a number of community organizations banded together on annual efforts to help out the Derby Community Family Services food pantry – culminating in the Derby Chamber of Commerce and American Legion Family Post 408’s drive-thru pancake feed on March 4.
Together with the Chamber and American Legion, Derby Public Schools and the Derby Lions Club also pitched in on efforts to support the mission of DCFS. Both took monetary and canned good donations through the week, with USD 260 students, staff and families raising $550 and donating a total of 7,191 items for the food pantry. The Lions Club helped pitch in an additional 300 canned goods and $1,200 in monetary donations.
During the chamber/Legion pancake feed, a total of 267 pancake packs were sold to bring in a little over $1,300 – with 40% of that going directly to the DCFS food pantry (plus $120 in additional donations). The chamber also collected 150 more items for the pantry during the pancake feed.
Totals sold were up slightly from last year, according to Director of Marketing and Community Engagement Lindsi Berry. The organizations continue to “hit every facet” of support with the annual fundraiser, which Berry sees as a positive reflection of Derby overall.
“Every year we get a new organization that wants to be a part of this endeavor to kind of restock the food pantry. It just speaks a lot to the Derby community and how supportive they are of each other,” Berry said. “To have people come out in droves and support an organization like this, I think just speaks volumes of the community and it just makes us Derby proud.”