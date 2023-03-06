Pancake Feed 2023-1

Shonda Palmer (right) receives a stack of pancakes from cook Jessica Stanislaw to fulfill an order during the chamber/American Legion’s drive-thru pancake feed on March 4.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

All last week, a number of community organizations banded together on annual efforts to help out the Derby Community Family Services food pantry – culminating in the Derby Chamber of Commerce and American Legion Family Post 408’s drive-thru pancake feed on March 4.

Together with the Chamber and American Legion, Derby Public Schools and the Derby Lions Club also pitched in on efforts to support the mission of DCFS. Both took monetary and canned good donations through the week, with USD 260 students, staff and families raising $550 and donating a total of 7,191 items for the food pantry. The Lions Club helped pitch in an additional 300 canned goods and $1,200 in monetary donations.

Derby Transition Educational Center and Project SEARCH student helped tally the total raised by USD 260 for the annual food drive in support of DCFS – with the schools collecting 7,191 items and $550 this year.
John Macera delivers meals to customers at the chamber/American Legion's drive-thru pancake feed. In total, 267 meals were sold to bring in a little over $1,300 – up from totals in 2022.
