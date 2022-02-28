The Derby Community Foundation held its annual fundraiser Feb. 26 – going virtual once again – seeing a somewhat greater response in 2022. The fundraiser brought in more than $21,500 ($5,000 more than last year) for the DCF to help support the foundation’s community enrichment grants. In total, 370 tickets were sold – with sponsors like Jean Garinger (shown, at left) helping DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn select the winners during the virtual raffle.
During the event, streamed from The Cove at Hubbard Arts Center, Hearn announced that the annual gala fundraiser will return to an in-person event in 2023 with the theme “Experience Greece” intended to immerse attendees in the sights, sounds and atmosphere of the country. That experiential theme is intended to rotate through different countries for the next five years.