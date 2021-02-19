For 28 years, the Derby Community Foundation has been in the business of helping people help others – including administering 13 different scholarship programs that give out a total of $80,000 in educational funding annually.
The DCF has helped fund administrators grow these scholarship programs from one $500 scholarship 22 years ago to the $80,000 that will be awarded in 2021.
Scholarships given out each year include the Rotary Club of Derby scholarship ($1,000), Diana Unkel Memorial Music scholarship ($2,500), Decarsky Foundation scholarship ($4,000 per year for four-year schools and $2,500 per year for two-year schools) and more. Those three scholarships are generally open as long as students meet certain academic requirements, though the Diana Unkel Memorial Music scholarship is intended to go to someone who plans to make music part of their lives while in college.
New scholarships added this year include the Steve and Leanne Caret scholarship ($2,500, with renewals up to $10,000) – intended for one male and one female student – and the Rod and Marilyn Caret scholarship ($2,500). Leanne, the current CEO of Boeing, and Steve Caret are both DHS alumni and though they no longer live in Derby they wanted to give back to the community in which they were raised. Meanwhile, the Rod and Marilyn Caret scholarship will also go to one male and one female student each year, while also being earmarked for students who will attend a technical (trade) school or technical certification program at a community college.
Applications for all DCF scholarships are now open to members of the Derby High School class of 2021. Deadlines vary, but the majority fall on March 28. For more information on specific scholarships, visit derbycf.org.