Members of Derby High School’s class of 2022 are encouraged to apply for a handful of local scholarships that will be administered by the Derby Community Foundation. Over two-plus decades, the DCF has expanded from offering one $500 scholarship to administering 14 scholarship programs worth $100,000 in financial aid that will be awarded in 2022.
For most scholarships offered by the DCF, the deadline is approaching at the end of March. Those interested in applying can find out more details or fill out the scholarship forms online at derbycf.org/scholarship-applications.