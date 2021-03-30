At its March meeting, The Derby Health Collaborative (DHC) honored Theresa Hearn, Executive Director of the Derby Community Foundation, with the DHC 2020 Above and Beyond Award for her outstanding service and commitment to public health and wellness. DHC is a group of organizations in Derby and USD 260 that have come together to fulfill a joint mission – to improve the health and well-being of the citizens residing in the USD 260 community.
“She continually promotes community involvement and collaboration to better the lives of people in Derby,” said Derby Recreation Commission Community Wellness Coordinator Debbie Williams of Hearn.
Hearn and the Derby Community Foundation have been instrumental in the support of new initiatives of the Derby Health Collaborative. StoryWalk, Youth Job Connections and Middle School Learn to Cook classes have all come to fruition and benefitted from the financial support of the Derby Community Foundation.