The Derby Community Foundation is the second of five recipients of #AdAstraStrong grants distributed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. The $10,000 donation will be used to assist those impacted by COVID-19 or to address racial justice issues in the community. The #AdAstraStrong campaign was launched in May by BC/BSKS to recognize Kansans who have been serving on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, the campaign was expanded to include Kansans working on racial equity, community improvements and leadership, health equity and social determinants of health. The DCF’s winning submission was about the school district’s food service efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
DCF receives $10,000 grant
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read