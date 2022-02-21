The Derby Community Foundation recently announced a number of grant donations, including one to Swaney Elementary School to fund a Math and Literacy Night for parents and students, one to a new nonprofit in the area – Haven Hearth – to renovate the ministry center for the organization focused on providing support services to victims of domestic violence, and one to Stone Creek Elementary for its Top 4 Towns and Cities project-based learning project.
DCF provides grants to schools, community nonprofits
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
