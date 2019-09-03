DCF presents check to St. Andrew's church

The Derby Community Foundation presented a grant check to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church to benefit the Women For Women Program – an initiative to help women seeking employment or who may be ready for a job change.
The $3,000 grant represents three $1,000 contributions from the DCF’s Kansas Health Foundation Fund, Garinger Agency Fund, and Decarsky Foundation Fund.
Pictured are Theresa Hearn, DCF Executive Director; Jean Garinger, American Family Insurance Agent/Garinger Agency Fund; Patsy, WFW participant; Cheri Gage, WFW Program Director; Vicki Decarsky, Decarsky Foundation Fund; Sharon, WFW participant; and Father Mike Loyd, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church (fiscal agency for Women For Women).