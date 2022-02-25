At the Feb. 22 Derby City Council meeting, Derby Community Foundation Executive Director Theresa Hearn presented a $500 grant in support of the Derby Dash public transportation program. The grant is intended to provide scholarships to assist income-qualified riders who need financial aid in order to use the Derby Dash. Shown at the check presentation are (left to right) Senior Services Director BreAnna Monk, Hearn, DCF Board Chair Keith Humphrey, DCF Board Vice Chair Elizabeth Stanton and Mayor Randy White.