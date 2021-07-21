The Derby Community Foundation recently pledged its support to Team Primetime with a $500 grant.
The free summer enrichment program is provided at Oaklawn Elementary School for students from Cooper or Oaklawn elementary schools. It is a collaborative project of USD 260 and the Derby Recreation Commission.
Pictured at the check presentation are (back row, left to right) USD 260 Assistant Superintendent/DCF board member Becky Moeder, Oaklawn Elementary Principal Donna Osborn, Team Primetime coordinator Siobhan Fugle, DCF Board Chair Keith Humphrey and USD 260 Superintendent Heather Bohaty, along with students (front row) participating in Team Primetime.