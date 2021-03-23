The Derby Community Foundation will host a “March Madness” Match Day on March 30.
Contributions made to any of DCF’s funds will be matched from a pool of $10,000, which was provided by an anonymous donor. Endowed funds will be matched 1:1 and non-endowed funds will be matched $1 for every $2 donated.
Those who wish to donate can visit www.derbycf.org and select the fund under the “Donate” menu. In-person donations can be made at the DCF’s office, 946 N. Buckner, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 30.
Funds that are eligible for matching donations include the Derby Veterans Memorial Fund, Bronze Sculpture Fund, Derby Giving Circle Fund, and the Derby Senior Celebration Fund.