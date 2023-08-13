Thanks in part to a grant awarded by the Derby Community Foundation, Derby Fire and Rescue was recently able to add to its fleet of rescue vehicles – specifically those able to respond in water rescue scenarios.
With the $2,500 donation, Derby FD was able to purchase a rapid deployment craft – an inflatable raft – that will immediately be put into use by the department. Total cost of the craft was $4,900.
Adding the raft, Derby FD now has three water rescue vehicles as part of its fleet – with this being the first non-motorized craft, which has some specific benefits.
“It’s a way for us to get up close, especially if we’re dealing with flood conditions,” Derby Fire Chief John Turner said. “[When] mailboxes and fences are under water, it’s tough to get a motorized boat up close to where we need to be, so having that raft will provide that.”
Commonly, Derby FD will get calls of cars in high water, with the raft able to help in those scenarios as well (when manhole covers may have floated up around the car).
The raft adds an element of safety to both those being rescued and the rescuers in a number of scenarios – with frozen water as well.
“It’s something we can move on the ice. We can anchor on the shore, and it’s easier to move people in an out of the craft than it is our motorized boats,” Turner said.
Along with the safety elements, Turner noted the rapid deployment capabilities of the new craft will also be advantageous.
The raft can be inflated simply using one of the standard self-contained breathing apparatus bottles firefighters wear on their backs when in action.
“It’s a much quicker deployable raft than some of the motorized equipment we have,” Turner said.
Max capacity for the inflatable raft is 2,000 pounds.
Derby FD got its first boat in 2017. Notably, 2019 Firefighter of the Year Kyle Gasaway had a rescue in it, so the water craft have already paid dividends for the department.
While the new craft was a priority, Derby Fire and Rescue has been focused on building in terms of personnel since becoming a paid department.
Receiving the donation put Derby FD ahead of schedule regarding purchase of the new water rescue craft, with Turner noting the department intends to fully take advantage in an effort to enhance rescue capabilities in the community.
“This was on our list, but it was scheduled for 2024-2025. It allows us to bump that up. It put us ahead by at least three years,” Turner said. “It’s definitely going to be another tool that we’re going to have to add to safety.”