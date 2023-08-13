FD Raft

 

Derby Fire and Rescue staff display the new rapid deployment craft DCF funds helped purchase. Pictured are (left to right) firefighter Brad Conrady, firefighter Nathan Keller, firefighter Josh Pater, Fire Chief John Turner, Deputy Chief Dave Hersh, Lt. Kyle Gasaway, Capt. Matt Ludwig and DCF Board Chair Elizabeth Stanton.

 COURTESY/DCF

Thanks in part to a grant awarded by the Derby Community Foundation, Derby Fire and Rescue was recently able to add to its fleet of rescue vehicles – specifically those able to respond in water rescue scenarios. 

With the $2,500 donation, Derby FD was able to purchase a rapid deployment craft – an inflatable raft – that will immediately be put into use by the department. Total cost of the craft was $4,900.

0
0
0
0
0