DCF Fundraiser Experience

A trip to Mykonos, Greece (shown) and Athens is part of the grand prize package that will be raffled off as part of this year’s DCF fundraiser experience.

 COURTESY

After two years of virtual events, the Derby Community Foundation is going back live for its annual gala fundraiser in 2023. This year’s event will be held Feb. 25 at The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park and offer quite the “experience.” 

Rebranding in 2023, the gala is set to offer an immersive experience in a different country each of the next five years. Up first, attendees to this year’s event will be able to Experience Greece – including authentic food, drink and entertainment.

