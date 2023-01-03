After two years of virtual events, the Derby Community Foundation is going back live for its annual gala fundraiser in 2023. This year’s event will be held Feb. 25 at The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park and offer quite the “experience.”
Rebranding in 2023, the gala is set to offer an immersive experience in a different country each of the next five years. Up first, attendees to this year’s event will be able to Experience Greece – including authentic food, drink and entertainment.
DCF Events and Marketing Assistant Olivia Hayse noted staff and vendors are working together to procure authentic Greek wine and serve up traditional Greek dishes (like lamb) for the event. Additionally, Roberto Bernardinello will provide entertainment for the night. Typically performing jazz music, Bernardinello is set to keep with the theme and start each set with a classical Greek song.
“We just wanted to make it exciting. We just wanted to make it something that was going to catch your eye,” Hayse said of the experiential theme.
One lesson learned from the virtual events that DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn said will carry over this year is the continuation of the raffles. The raffles proved extremely popular the past two years and event staff replicated the previous top three packages (Event in a Box, Family Fun, Around Town) and replicated them for the 2023 fundraiser, “marrying” elements of the virtual with the live event.
Event in a Box includes items like a venue rental, catering certificate, etc., while Family Fun features passes to Exploration Place, the Sedgwick County Zoo and Wichita Wind Surge tickets. Around Town, meanwhile, includes various gift certificates from local businesses. Tickets for each of those raffles will cost $30 each, with 300 available per package.
There will also be a grand prize raffle for an Experience Greece package including a trip (with accommodations) to Athens and Mykonos. Tickets for the grand prize package will be $50 each, also capped at 300.
“I think those tickets are going to go pretty quickly,” Hayse said. “I think they’re going to be a hot ticket item.”
“By offering both an in-person event and raffle packages, we’re providing 'the best of both worlds’ for our supporters to enjoy,” Hearn said.
A total of 200 tickets will be sold to the live event for $75 each, while a $100 combo package (including one raffle ticket) will be available.
Tickets can be purchased online at derbycf.org, while the foundation can be reached at 788-9815 for more details on this year’s event – with organizers hoping the traditional fundraiser’s return will be well-received and help start the year strong.
“We hope that Experience Greece provides a welcome opportunity for people to come out for a fun night and support Derby’s premiere philanthropic organization,” Hearn said. “The awareness that an in-person event creates is important to reaching out to current and new supporters.”
“This is important because this is a big year for us. 2023 is our 30th year and this is kind of the first big thing we’re doing in our 30th year,” Hayse said. “We just want people to be as excited as we are about Derby and we really see this as our kickoff to our 30th year of raising funds and helping Derby. We’re hoping to have a really exciting year all year.”