The Decarsky Field of Interest Fund of the Derby Community Foundation recently awarded a $2,000 grant to Derby North Middle School to support Social Studies teacher Laura McFarren with receiving therapy dog training for her dog, Martin Woofer King (on screen in the background). Pictured at the presentation are (left to right) McFarren, fund administrator Vicki Decarsky and DNMS Principal Jeff Smith.
DCF fund to help with therapy dog training
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 30
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1