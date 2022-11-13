Therapy Donation

Pictured at a DCF check presentation to support therapy dog services are (left to right) DNMS teacher Laura McFarren, fund administrator Vicki Decarsky and DNMS Principal Jeff Smith. Therapy dog Martin Woofer King is on screen in the background.

 COURTESY/DCF

The Decarsky Field of Interest Fund of the Derby Community Foundation recently awarded a $2,000 grant to Derby North Middle School to support Social Studies teacher Laura McFarren with receiving therapy dog training for her dog, Martin Woofer King (on screen in the background). Pictured at the presentation are (left to right) McFarren, fund administrator Vicki Decarsky and DNMS Principal Jeff Smith.

