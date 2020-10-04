The Derby Recreation Commission recently received a $2,500 grant to support the Oaklawn Activity Center (OAC) after school program.
The Derby Community Foundation awarded the Derby Recreation Commission $2,500 from its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. Due to COVID-19, the OAC after school program lost its previous snack provider and the Derby Community Foundation stepped up to fill that need.
The OAC after school program provides an environment for students in the Oaklawn area to come after school to do homework, in or out of its computer lab, check out books from the Derby Public Library Oaklawn branch, and get in some much needed recreation in a safe place. This also included a light nutritional snack as the students arrive.
“We are pleased to support the efforts of the Derby Recreation Commission to serve the Oaklawn community through the after school program at the Oaklawn Activity Center,” the Derby Community Foundation said in a release.
The DRC provides the after school program at the OAC free of charge to students in the area and subsidizes all costs associated with the program. With the help of the community foundation, the DRC can continue to provide such services and continue to offer as many spots as possible in the program.